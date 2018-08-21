Brad Steele testing out the state of the art Pump Track, Jacquie Biblow photo

Westbank First Nation unveils new Multi-Sport park

The family friendly outdoor park is now open

Westbank First Nation proudly opened a new $700,000 Multi-use Sports Park last week, adjacent to the 2017 Youth Centre at 1880 Quail Lane.

Prime contractor for the project was New Line Skateparks from Langley, B.C., along with local sub- contractor, B.C. General, and Velosolutions.

Related: Water advisory lifted at Westbank First Nation

“Outdoor recreational spaces play a lasting role in building healthy, family-centered communities,” said Chief Roxanne Lindley. “Over the last several years, Council has moved forward with several investments in our community core, including construction of a $5.5M Youth Centre and current $9M renovations to Sensisyusten School. It’s a great pleasure to be opening another wonderful facility within the core where people can be active, healthy, and build community.”

The new park contains a multi-use sports court with a fenced perimeter, built-in basketball and hockey nets, and player box seats. It also includes an up-and-down pump track where bikes, skateboards, scooters and rollerblade riders can create continuous movement through the design of the course. As well, the park offers a skate bowl designed for drop-in roller sport usage.

Related: Clock is ticking on resurgence of First Nation languages

“Seeing many members of our community enjoying the park together is what it’s all about,” said advisory council chair, Terry Turcan. “The park ties in nicely with other nearby recreational facilities, including soccer fields, a pavilion, and a baseball stadium. We should all be very proud of these facilities and I encourage our youth and community to use them often. limləmt (thank-you).”

For more information or to become involved in the park or other facilities and recreation, please visit wfn.ca/our-community.htm

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges
Next story
Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Just Posted

Westbank First Nation unveils new Multi-Sport park

The family friendly outdoor park is now open

Ballet Kelowna kicks off season with documentary showing

The documentary ‘Broken’ tells the story of Kelowna Ballet’s artistic director and CEO

Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

West Kelowna World Music Festival arrives Saturday

The family friendly event will be free

Rogers Hometown Hockey to make a stop in West Kelowna

West Kelowna to be one of 25 locations that featured during NHL broadcasts in the upcoming season

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed Salmon Arm

Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

Most Read