Westbank First Nation unveils new Multi-Sport park

Westbank First Nation proudly opened a new $700,000 Multi-use Sports Park last week, adjacent to the 2017 Youth Centre at 1880 Quail Lane.

Prime contractor for the project was New Line Skateparks from Langley, B.C., along with local sub- contractor, B.C. General, and Velosolutions.

“Outdoor recreational spaces play a lasting role in building healthy, family-centered communities,” said Chief Roxanne Lindley. “Over the last several years, Council has moved forward with several investments in our community core, including construction of a $5.5M Youth Centre and current $9M renovations to Sensisyusten School. It’s a great pleasure to be opening another wonderful facility within the core where people can be active, healthy, and build community.”

The new park contains a multi-use sports court with a fenced perimeter, built-in basketball and hockey nets, and player box seats. It also includes an up-and-down pump track where bikes, skateboards, scooters and rollerblade riders can create continuous movement through the design of the course. As well, the park offers a skate bowl designed for drop-in roller sport usage.

“Seeing many members of our community enjoying the park together is what it’s all about,” said advisory council chair, Terry Turcan. “The park ties in nicely with other nearby recreational facilities, including soccer fields, a pavilion, and a baseball stadium. We should all be very proud of these facilities and I encourage our youth and community to use them often. limləmt (thank-you).”

For more information or to become involved in the park or other facilities and recreation, please visit wfn.ca/our-community.htm

