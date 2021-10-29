Westbank First Nation welcomes new chief financial officer from Penticton

Jim Bauer is the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Penticton

Westbank First Nation has hired a new chief financial officer. (Contributed)

Westbank First Nation (WFN) announced a new addition to its financial operations.

Jim Bauer has been hired as WFN’s new chief financial officer, starting on Nov. 29. Previously, Bauer worked for the City of Penticton as its chief financial officer and general manager.

Before working for the City of Penticton, he worked for Alberta’s provincial finance and economic development ministry. He also worked as Alberta’s solicitor general.

“Westbank First Nation welcomes Mr. Bauer to our administration and looks forward to working with him to further our nation’s strategic priorities, including ensuring a responsive, accountable and transparent government that meets the needs of our growing community,” WFN chief Christopher Derickson said.

As the CFO, Bauer will oversee the day-to-day operations at WFN’s finance department, maintain the nation’s financial records, and prepare and present financial reports to council.

