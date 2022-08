BC Hydro says 496 customers are without power

Power is out in the Gellantly area of Westbank.

BC Hydro is listing an outage along Gellantly Road and Gellantly Road South.

Power went out about 9:18 a.m. when birds came in contact with wires.

Currently 496 customers are without power.

BC Hydro says crews are on scene.

City of West Kelownapower outages