Westbank Museum to operate for at least another five years

The lease agreement runs until Dec. 31, 2024 (Photo courtesy of Westbank Museum)

The Westbank Museum has a new lease on life.

West Kelowna city councillors voted unanimously on Tuesday to let the Westbank Museum and Arts and Crafts Society lease and operate the museum until Dec. 31, 2024.

As part of the agreement, the City of West Kelowna will provide $75,000 in funding in 2020 to help the society maintain the museum.

“This museum provides meaningful cultural experiences for all ages by giving tours to school groups, senior homes and youth groups,” said West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom.

“The museums also helps to bring our community together by hosting cultural days and their Christmas craft fair and by storing archives.”

The museum is also home to the West Kelowna Visitor Information Centre, which operates from May to September each year.

Currently, the city is the registered owner of the land and museum located at 2376 Dobbin Road.

