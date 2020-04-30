Westbank First Nation school wins $20,000 worth of new technology

Sənsisyustən House of Learning is one of 20 winning schools across Canada

New technology is coming to Westbank First Nation’s Sənsisyustən House of Learning.

Sənsisyustən is one of 20 schools across the country to win $20,000 worth of the latest technology from Staples Canada through the SuperPower Your School contest.

The elementary school’s principal Wes Malo said it was an honour to be named as one of the winners, especially as Sənsisyustən is an independent school.

“Our contest submission was based around the concepts that Sənsisyustən and the Westbank First Nation had been doing with regards to the environment, so we’re super pleased when we learned we’re one of the schools chosen to win,” he said.

“(The contest) has done a good thing promoting both technology and the environment coming together, just as we’ve done as well.”

Malo said they just finished a full renovation of the school building to make it more environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient, installing solar panels, as well as new and efficient lighting and HVAC system. He said that the technology they won will fit in perfectly with the new school and help with students’ learning.

“It will help with our language and culture class, as we send students out to document natural areas based on the Okanagan perspective and how the area was used. We’ll also be using it for our science program and start creating a larger repository of information that we’re housing at the school.”

“This win means the students have more tools to use to further the education they’re getting here. Sənsisyustən is an independent school of choice, and we’re open to everyone, not just for the Westbank First Nation. We do great things but we also have a strong root in Okanagan culture and language.”

READ: Stober family makes donation to support training of Okanagan’s frontline workers

READ: Gas prices continue to rise in Central Okanagan

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean
Next story
Okanagan couple launches initiative to help small businesses during COVID-19

Just Posted

Short-term lane closures planned for some Kelowna roads next week

Small sections of road throughout the city will be closed for a few hours at a time to allow for maintenance work

Okanagan couple launches initiative to help small businesses during COVID-19

Susie and Bryan Gay want to help their fellow business owners

Westbank First Nation school wins $20,000 worth of new technology

Sənsisyustən House of Learning is one of 20 winning schools across Canada

Tiny Bundles program reopens at Central Okanagan Food Bank

The program is available through appointment only in Kelowna and West Kelowna

West Kelowna man arrested after waking occupants in late-night break-in

Residents of the house, who were home at the time, heard a voice and discovered an unknown man inside

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Revelstoke Mountain Resort offering partial credit for season passes upon renewal

The resort closed March 16, which was 34 days early

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against Fed

Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh earns win in global clean cosmetic competition

MisMack Clean Cosmetics Art Shadow line tops in best eye colour

Camp booted from BX Dog Park in Vernon

RCMP, bylaw spoke with individuals and they have since moved on

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

South Okanagan mayor protests ‘gouging’ at the gas pumps

“Enough is enough.” That is what Mayor Spencer Coyne has to say… Continue reading

Housing develops for Okanagan Indian Band members

Two projects build rental homes for First Nations

Most Read