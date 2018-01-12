Westbank Shopping Centre sold to new owners

New local ownership for the West Kelowna mall located on WFN land

There is a new owner for the Westbank Shopping Centre on the Westside.

In a deal that closed today, the mall will be owned by the Kandola family who are also the owners of the City Furniture and Appliance store on the adjacent property.

The Kandola family owned and operated property in Prince George before recently relocation to the Central Okanagan. Family realtor Bill Raine Personal of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty said it’s a great time to invest in West Kelowna.

“It’s great to see local ownership for this Westside landmark” said Raine. “What is interesting, when we began the buying process early in 2017, there were a significant number of vacancies. Now we are nearing 100 per cent occupancy with new tenants moving into the centre.”

Ray Kandola is currently a director the Greater Westside Board of Trade and is a tireless worker for charity organizations.

The Westbank Shopping Centre was the first major project to be built on WFN land, opening in 1996.

Currently anchored by Landmark Theaters, Lammle’s Western Wear, Liquor Depot, White Spot and TD Canada Trust, the mall has nearly 74,000 square feet of leasable space.

