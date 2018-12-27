Books written by and either self published or published with a publisher from the Westbank Writers Group photo: Sydney Morton

Westbank Writers’ Group motivate each other to achieve dreams

With each published book, the writers keep encouraging one another

The Westbank Writers‘ Group has more than doubled in membership since last year and they’ve helped each other publish five books in that time.

Founded in January 2017, the meetings—then comprised of five writers—were held once a week for the writers to help each other stay on schedule while completing books of their own.

Now they have grown to 20 and are trying to find ways to accommodate more. Out of the group, 10 members have been published.

Organizer Donna Bird was one of the original five members. She said that when the group was created it focused on how to become self-published. But now the group has become a way to elevate each other’s work and stay accountable.

“We hold each other’s feet to the fire,” said Bird. “We have a phenomenal group… we work with active writers and take turns reading what we have written that week and then give feedback. We never judge subject matter. We are here to help with sentence structure and grammar.”

RELATED: Book Talk: Series stand outs

Bird says that accountability is vital for writers so the group helps them stay on track and improve their work that they hope to either publish themselves or take to a publisher.

Michael Jensen said his writing has improved substantially since he attended the inaugural meeting of the writers’ group. He began writing his memoir to give to his nine children and 28 grandchildren.

“It’s the camaraderie (of the writer’s group) and in my case, the commitment to be a leader and knowing that I want to leave my life history for my family,” said Jensen, who is also one of the leaders of the writers’ group. “It gives me the encouragement I need and a reason to keep on writing. I soon realized that if I wasn’t in a class and had a commitment to create, I wouldn’t.”

After watching one of the founding members, Geneva Ensign publish her book, Community Healing: A Transcultural Model that is now being used in a college in Alberta, Jensen feels even more motivated than ever to finish his masterpiece.

RELATED: B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

“It’s exciting, it really is. Just this summer her book was published and now it’s being used as a textbook,” said Jensen. “To know that she had to go through it over and over just like the rest of us do, it is pretty exciting and it is motivating.”

Ann Carter has been a part of the writing group for two years and leads the group alongside Bird and Jensen. She currently has three books on the go; a Reiki manual for the students she teaches that is about to be self-published, a book about handling grief and a memoir for her children, which will also be self-published.

“I saw a notice in the paper and the third time I saw it, I thought, ‘I am going to go,’” said Carter. “I felt very comfortable in the meetings and they are very helpful explaining things. It’s a very diverse group of people and I have seen it grow. Everyone brings something to the table when we meet. Any feedback is done in a heartfelt way and not done in a criticizing way so we all walk away with something each day.”

The Westbank Writers’ Group meets every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westbank Library. New members are welcome as long as they are established writers.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Books written by and either self published or published with a publisher from the Westbank Writers Group photo: Sydney Morton

photo: Sydney Morton Books written by and either self published or published with a publisher from the Westbank Writers Group

Previous story
2018 in review: No. 10 story in Kelowna is the tax that must not be named
Next story
Surveillance footage shows suspect in bank fire

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP look for suspect in alleged assault case

RCMP have released images of a suspect in hopes the public will be able to identify him

West Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses of hit and run

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries

Kelowna nurse honoured for work in substance abuse programs

Brenda Epp received an Excellence in Nursing Practice award

West Kelowna Warriors signs vandalized

Game day signs have been reported stolen and spray-painted

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Top videos for 2018: The Curtis Sagmoen case

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

B.C. community gathers to remember sisters on one-year anniversay of their deaths

Residents gathered to sing This Little Light of Mine in memory of Oak Bay sisters

Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C.

Kelowna Dawg gets down in Vernon for Dec. 31

Poppa Dawg will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club New Year’s Eve

B.C. salmon farm agreement a milestone for Indigenous rights

In 2018, province effectively surrenders authority over sites

There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year: Coroner

B.C. seeing four drug overdose deaths per day, according to latest data from January to November

Surveillance footage shows suspect in bank fire

RCMP release images from footage recovered from Shuswap Royal Bank blaze

B.C. puppy has big dreams of becoming an avalanche rescue dog

Chilko comes from a breeder that has eight other dogs in the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association

What the cherry tree mishap in northern B.C. cost the federal government

Cost breakdown for cutting down Prince Rupert’s cherry trees and the apology

Most Read