An artist’s rendering of the proposed development that would replace the Hiawatha RV Park in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Westcorp revives controversial development at Kelowna mobile home park

The plan was resisted by Hiawatha residents in 2013 when council initially approved it

Plans for a controversial development that would replace Kelowna’s Hiawatha R.V. Park have been revived.

Edmonton-based developer Westcorp purchased the mobile home neighbourhood in 2007 and received city council’s approval for a large condo development in 2013.

As of Dec. 2019, just three former mobile homeowners remain as renters in the park, and Westcorp is moving forward with the project.

“In the spirit of commitment to affordable housing for former mobile homeowners at Hiawatha, these tenants pay 70 per cent of the market rent for their units,” read part of the proposal submitted by Westcorp.

Hiawatha residents pushed back when the development was proposed in 2013 but council approved the plans with a 6-3 vote.

Some changes have been made to the proposed design created by Kasian Architecture since 2013.

The height concentration would move from Lakeshore Road to the centre of the development, where a 15 storey tower is planned. A 14 storey tower is planned closer to Lakeshore.

The development will consist of eight towers in total, ranging from eight to 15 stories.

READ MORE: Westcorp development proceeds despite Hiawatha Mobile Home Park displacement

READ MORE: Another hotel proposed near Kelowna International Airport

