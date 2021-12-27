People cross-country ski at Locarno Beach after an overnight snowfall in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People cross-country ski at Locarno Beach after an overnight snowfall in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Western Canada under extreme cold warning, wind chill reaching -55 C

Arctic outflow winds and low temperatures have also been forecast for much of B.C. with mercury below -20C

Frigid temperatures and arctic air have left most of the western provinces shivering with wind chills dipping down to -55C.

Environment Canada says all of Alberta and most of British Columbia and Saskatchewan, along with parts of Manitoba and Ontario are under extreme cold weather warnings.

It says the wind chill can range between -40C and -55C in Edmonton and Calgary.

It says arctic outflow winds and low temperatures have also been forecast for much of British Columbia with the mercury dipping to near or below -20C.

Environment Canada says cold, arctic air remains entrenched over western and central Saskatchewan with wind chills of up to -45C.

The agency says extreme cold could persist into next week.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News and Weather

Previous story
B.C.’s climate plans battered by extreme weather as 2022 begins
Next story
Pandemic puts ‘right to disconnect’ in spotlight as provinces inch toward policies

Just Posted

On Christmas Eve, COSAR was called out to assist the Kelowna RCMP in searching for and locating an elderly female with a mental health issue in the North Glenmore area. (COSAR)
Snowborder missing overnight at Big White

Fire at a home on Menu Road (WKFR)
West Kelowna fire crews battle stubborn house blaze at -25 C

Heather Ann Harris, 33, was last seen in Vernon on Thursday, Dec. 23, and RCMP are concerned for her well-being. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found safely

It will be a chilly end to 2021, according to the gang at Environment Canada. (Photo submitted)
Cold end to 2021 in southern Interior