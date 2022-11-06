Kelowna International Airport (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Kelowna International Airport (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

WestJet, weather causing travel woes in Kelowna

WestJet cancelled six flights set to depart from Kelowna Nov. 6

WestJet says systems are running again, but the senior manager of airport operations at Kelowna International Airport, Phillip Elchitz, says rolling delays are still to be expected.

“Overnight the IT system went down and as a result we’ve seen several cancellations and a fair amount of delays,” said Elchitz.

At YLW, WestJet has cancelled a total of six flights for Nov. 6.

Elchitz says the rolling delays are from waiting on planes delayed at other airports.

Elchitz also says the weather expected to start around noon may cause challenges for air travellers.

“It’ll be important for people to check their flight status either at the ylw.kelowna.ca website or through their airline.”

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall warning could bring 25 cm to South Okanagan

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Air TravelAirportKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WestJet says it’s back online after global outage, but more disruptions expected
Next story
Last total lunar eclipse for 3 years arrives Tuesday

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
WestJet, weather causing travel woes in Kelowna

This was the golf course hill in Twin Lakes on Friday after more than 25 cm fell. South Okanagan is expecting more of the same amounts of snow Sunday night into Monday morning’s commute. (Rob Conti Facebook)
Heavy snowfall warning could bring 25 cm to South Okanagan

We are now on Standard Time for the next four months. If you haven’t done so already, you should turn your clocks BACK one hour. (Black Press file photo)
Did you remember to fall back?

The steam clock in historic Gastown in downtown Vancouver is one of the landmarks of that city. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) FILE- The steam clock is seen in a deserted historic Gastown in downtown Vancouver Tuesday, March 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
QUIZ: How much do you know about time?

Pop-up banner image