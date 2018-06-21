Westshore water advisory lifted

Regional District of Central Okanagan lifts advisory for some Westside residents

A Water Quality Advisory for customers of the Westshore Estates water system has been rescinded.

The higher turbidity caused by the historically high levels of Okanagan Lake has decreased. As a result the advisory that has been in place since May 15 for 265 properties has been removed.

Meanwhile the advisory for 280 Killiney Beach properties remains in effect.

Approximately 280 properties are connected to the Killiney Beach water system, which was downgraded June 4 from a previous boil water notice.

Customers are reminded that in order to allow adequate water supplies in reservoirs until Sept. 15 stage two outdoor watering restrictions are in place. Customers with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday. For hours that outdoor watering is allowed visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

Previous story
UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case
Next story
Grass fire sparks near Kelowna’s UBCO campus

Just Posted

Grass fire sparks near Kelowna’s UBCO campus

Construction workers in the area helped extinguish small fire, likely caused by lightning

Water quality advisory in Kelowna lifted

After a month of warnings, officials say testing shows water quality is good again

Progress made on Kelowna Visitor Centre

The centre is set to open mid summer

Kelowna names new city manger

City goes in-house and picks planning boss Doug Gilchrist to replacement Ron Mattiussi

Lululemon Athletica pledges to donate 100 per cent of today’s profit

The funds will be donated for International Day of Yoga

Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

BC SPCA Lock-In for Love hopes to raise $25,000

VIDEO: Luxury Home and Design Show opens with Italian flare

Event set to run Friday to Sunday at BC Place in Vancouver

Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

The new fund aims to help customers who find themselves in financial emergencies

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Westshore water advisory lifted

Regional District of Central Okanagan lifts advisory for some Westside residents

VIDEO: First day of summer celebrated with solstice celebration

June 21 marks the first day of summer

Study shows increase in mountain bike tourism in B.C.

Numbers are up, way up, for bike-related visits to the province

Three Rockets ready for NHL Entry Draft

Kyle Topping, Libor Zabransky and Leif Mattson are ranked among North American skaters for draft

Most Read