The WFN float in last year’s Westside Daze parade.

Westside Daze parade will feature The Four Food Chiefs

West Kelowna Westside Daze are fast approaching

Westside Daze is fast approaching and the Sncewips Heritage Museum is preparing for the celebration by creating one of the floats for the parade.

The theme of their float this year will be The Four Food Chiefs, a part of the Sylix/Okanagan peoples oral story.

“The story goes along with how food was given to people,” Coralee Miller, museum assistant said. “They have always been very important to us and to put them on a float and have them spread awareness about why we have very strict protocols with our food.”

Related: Looking for a way to bring people joy? Westside Daze volunteers are needed

To celebrate their third year creating a float for the parade four people will be dressed as the food chiefs on top of the float.

Chief Siyaʔ (Saskatoon Berry) Chief of all things above the land, representing youth and embodies the spirit of creative energy, vision and innovation.

Chief Sp̓iƛ̓lem (Bitterroot) representing female energy, describes relationships and inter-connectednessamong the people, animal, plants, land, air and water.

Related: Westside Daze: Westbank First Nation celebrates culture

Chief Skemxist (Black Bear) was the first elder to give his life and represents traditions and cultural practices, as well as contemplation on “what is” informed by an understanding of the past and it’s connection to the future

Chief Ntyxtix (King Salmon) Chief of all that is in the water, exemplifying the process of preparing, determining objective and then taking action.

Related: Westside Daze: Fire and magic on Friday

“It’s a great way for us to claim space and spread awareness,” Miller said.

The parade will take place Saturday June 30 at 10:30 a.m.

With files from www.sylix.org

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Falkland artist favours, fights for fish
Next story
The Westbank First Nation to be a fixture of Westside Daze

Just Posted

Falkland artist favours, fights for fish

Lottie Kozak does all kinds of art; one of her favourite subjects, fish, is dwindling

The Westbank First Nation to be a fixture of Westside Daze

This Canada Day long weekend mark your calendars

Updated: Kelowna cops investigate armed robbery at city centre business

Robbery sparks late afternoon manhunt by armed police officers with guns drawn

Kelowna mayor pays emotional tribute to late senior city manager

Colin Basran chokes up remembering city corporate and protective services director Rob Mayne Monday

Kelowna photographer captures spirit of Riverdale

Katrina Hiebert saw the opportunity to do something novel and unique.

Updated: Kelowna cops investigate armed robbery at city centre business

Robbery sparks late afternoon manhunt by armed police officers with guns drawn

UPDATED: Oliver wildfire extinguished, B.C. Wildfire mopping up

6-ha. brush fire contained before it could spread farther

Late goal gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia

At the last World Cup in 2014, England couldn’t even win a game

Canadian military police officer pleads not guilty to sex assault

Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre, 48, entered his plea today at a court martial proceeding in Halifax

Vernon cold case murder suspect bail hearing Tuesday

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 10 a.m. June 19

Elvis lives again in Penticton

Elvis Festival back this weekend for 17th year

Athletics, Parsons stay hot in four-game sweep

Okanagan takes two PBL doubleheaders from UBC Thunder at Elks Stadium

Tigers looking to lock up title

Face Flames tonight in Penticton

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Most Read