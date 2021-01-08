Mount Boucherie Secondary School remains a potential interim French Immersion program host school for Westside students for the 2022-23 school year. (File photo)

Westside French Immersion decision delayed

Decision to move students from KSS to Mount Boucherie will be revisited in June

A decision on starting an interim French Immersion (FI) program on the Westside has been delayed until June.

The Central Okanagan School District planning and facilities committee felt a more definitive timeline on the new secondary school proposed for West Kelowna needs to be confirmed before introducing an FI program for students currently enrolled at Ecole Kelowna Secondary (KSS), which is facing projected overcrowding issues over the next three years.

The board of education had referred the matter back to the committee for further recommendation in December, and the issue was discussed at the committee meeting Wednesday (Jan. 6).

Trustee Chantelle Desrosiers, chair of the committee, said the consensus of the committee was there’s no need to rush into a decision as any move would not happen until the 2022-23 school year.

“We hope by June we’ll have more concrete timelines about the new high school and provincial funding being in place for that. Without having concrete funding in place as of yet for that project, that worries me,” Desrosiers said.

“If we are going to create a French Immersion program for West Kelowna students it needs to be something that will be sustainable.”

READ MORE: School board challenges French Immersion expansion to Westside

READ MORE: KSS looking to relocate some French Immersion students

Desrosiers said the overcrowding problems at Mount Boucherie Secondary are already understood, so adding an FI program into that mix could be challenging.

“We don’t want to make a decision that will only exacerbate a problem that already exists,” she said.

As well, school district surveys have already identified that West Kelowna FI parents would prefer their students to continue attending KSS rather than be isolated from other FI students also attending the Kelowna high school.

She said the decision will impact the current Grade 8 FI students at Glenrosa Middle School when it comes for them to move on to a secondary school.

“In the end, we want the FI program to be successful, for the community to support it and for parents to enroll their kids in it,” Desrosiers said.

So far, the province has given capital spending priority approval for the new Westside secondary school and secured funding for site acquisition.

The school district administration has previously indicated an announcement of the school proceeding to construction will occur this spring, in conjunction with the provincial government approving its 2021-21 budget.

However, a new school construction period will take up to five years, potentially creating the need to still adopt the interim solution to relieve the enrolment pressure at KSS.

The ultimate hope is that a permanent FI program for Westside students will eventually be earmarked for either the new school or Mount Boucherie Secondary.

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Christmas tree still up? So is your fire risk

Just Posted

Mount Boucherie Secondary School remains a potential interim French Immersion program host school for Westside students for the 2022-23 school year. (File photo)
Westside French Immersion decision delayed

Decision to move students from KSS to Mount Boucherie will be revisited in June

Kelowna seen from Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna’s 2040 Official Community Plan nears completion

The guiding document will set out growth strategies for the next two decades; final public consultation phase to begin soon

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
95 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 4,406

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

(Black Press file photo)
Police investigating van following child in West Kelowna

Incident followed just one day after a similar one in Rutland

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound, for her first time. (Jared Towers photo)
Long-lost B.C. orca pod returns home for first time in more than 20 years

The A5 pod brought a new calf to their former Broughton Archipelago winter hunting area

Search and Rescue volunteers retrieved an ice fisherman’s gear after he fell through the ice on Gardom Lake but was able to save himself before help arrived on Sunday, Jan. 3. (Contributed)
Shuswap Search and Rescue respond after fisherman falls through thin lake ice

Man rescues himself before help arrives but SAR volunteers retrieve his gear

Penticton’s favourite Christmas display had their Grinch stolen earlier this year and then returned, unharmed a few days later. Now, this week, an anonymous Christmas card written by a person who is homeless humbles the Hughes and fills their heart. (Hughes photo)
Card from person experiencing homelessness brings Penticton woman to tears

The Hughes had their Grinch stolen and then returned and now an unexpected card tops the season

Penticton’s Nanaimo Avenue Bridge is set for removal in July 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton bridge to be removed, city seeks feedback

‘The city recognizes that this decision will present inconveniences to some residents’

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
North Okanagan waitress shares story of anti-masker’s tirade

The waitress hopes her story will help others understand what serving during a pandemic entails

One-third of Christmas tree fires start in January, according to the National Fire Protection Association. (Unsplash photo)
Christmas tree still up? So is your fire risk

Dry Christmas trees pose fire hazard, fire safety experts warn B.C. residents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gerald Pash and Terry Milne flank the central pillar of the monument recognizing Lieut. Robert Hampton Gray now standing outside the North Saanich’s BC Aviation Museum following its installation Tuesday. The two men were among those who fundraised $100,000 for the monument. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
New monument honours B.C.’s final fallen World War II hero

Victoria Cross winner Lieut. Robert Gray shot down off Japan, now saluted outside BC Aviation Museum

Most Read