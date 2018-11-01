Westside given opportunity to vote on bus service

The public will have an opportunity to contribute comments and suggestions on proposed changes to bus service on the Westside.

The proposed changes, which would take effect in September 2019, would involve expanding off-peak transit service on Route 97 Okanagan and local routes on the Westside; there are also proposed changes for routes 24 Shannon Lake and 28 Smith Creek, with new service extended to the Shannon Lake and Tallus Ridge neighbourhoods.

West Kelowna will have an opportunity to review the proposed changes and comment online until Nov. 23, or by visiting any of three open houses:

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 1:30p.m. to 3:30p.m. Superstore, 3020 Louie Drive, Westbank First Nation

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 4:30p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Lakeview Heights Community Hall, West Kelowna

Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 a.m. 9:00 a.m. Westbank Transit Exchange, West Kelowna

You may comment online at bctransit.com/Kelowna

All comments, suggestions and other feedback will be considered in the new plan to be presented to the local government for final consideration.

