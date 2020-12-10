Update: Single-lane traffic on Westside Road due to police incident

‘Road can be closed again at any time,’ AIM Roads says

Westside Road in Vernon is currently down to single-lane alternating traffic due to a police incident, according to AIM Roads.

The incident took place north of Parker Cove between Robins Nest and Marchbank roads on Westside Road, and an assessment is in progress, AIM Roads said in a Tweet shared at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) said in a post on Facebook that police are in search of two people with warrants for their arrest, adding it is not believed there is a threat to public safety.

“Members, there is a police presence on Westside Road. There is no threat to public safety. RCMP are searching for two individuals with arrest warrants. We will update you when we know more,” the band’s post reads.

Reports on social media state several police vehicles including a K9 unit are present, and a helicopter has been seen circling the area.

“We live 18km from Head of the lake and traffic is completely stopped outside our house and the helicopter keeps flying overhead,” Karin Marshall said on Facebook just before 4 p.m.

AIM Roads will provide its next update on the road closure at 5:15 p.m.

“Road can be closed again at any time,” AIM Roads said in its most recent update at 4:45 p.m. “Expect delays due to congestion.”

The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for comment. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Brendan Shykora

PoliceRCMP