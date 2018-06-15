Westside Road evacuation order rescinded

Okanagan Lake’s water level is on a slow decline which has removed concerns about more flooding this spring. Photo: Penticton Western News files

An evacuation alert for one property on Westside Road has been rescinded.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is demobilizing most of its flood protection measures in the area, due to lake levels remaining at a manageable 342.61 metres, although some will remain in place until the lake drops to its official full pool level of 342.48 metres.

The EOC is also recommending that residents consider demobilizing flood protection measures on their own property.

Residents who have sandbags should return them to authorized locations, which can be found at https://www.cordemergency.ca/map.

A declared state of emergency remains in effect for West Kelowna, Kelowna and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.