Smoke continues to be visible from the White Rock Lake wildfire, as pictured on the Westside across Okanagan Lake Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Smoke continues to be visible from the White Rock Lake wildfire, as pictured on the Westside across Okanagan Lake Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Westside Road reopened, Okanagan Indian Band rescinds evacuation alerts from White Rock Lake fire

While the road is officially open, residents are asking those who do not live in the area to respect their privacy

Okanagan Indian Band residents can breathe a little easier now that evacuation alerts have been lifted.

The OKIB has rescinded all alerts now that the White Rock Lake wildfire is contained and the threat of spread has been extinguished.

DriveBC has also reopened the road, but a travel advisory remains in effect between Pinecrest Road and Goodwater Drive. An area restriction is in place due to the fire. Some side roads are closed with only local traffic allowed.

While Westside Road has been fully re-opened, residents are asking those who do not live in the area to respect their privacy.

Many residents have lost their homes and are requesting that those who do not live in the area stay away.

Residents who are cleaning up can look forward to fridge and freezer pick up this week.

Ram Environmental will be in the community picking up appliances as they see them.

If there are fridges and freezers inside residences, which some may need assistance moving are asked to call 1-855-238-9350 to schedule pick up.

“You do not have to remove all of the food from the appliance, however, taping them up so that they do not open up during moving and transportation is appreciated,” OKIB said.

For residents still staying in town, call Ram to schedule a time for pick up and allow workers permission to enter to remove appliances.

If you wish to drop off fridges and freezers prior to Ram coming by to pick them up, they can be dropped off at the staging area at the corner of Siwash Creek Road and 6 Mile Creek Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week.

READ MORE: No more spread expected as White Rock Lake fire under control

READ MORE: Hunters reminded to stay out of White Rock Lake wildfire area

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Transportation

 

Smoke continues to be visible from the White Rock Lake wildfire, as pictured on the Westside across Okanagan Lake Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Smoke continues to be visible from the White Rock Lake wildfire, as pictured on the Westside across Okanagan Lake Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Previous story
Trial abandoned for man charged with attempted murder in Shuswap stabbing
Next story
‘A miracle I’m living’: Maple Ridge dad urges vaccinations after COVID nearly kills him

Just Posted

Community members gathered on the pedestrian overpass bridge above Highway 97 near the Parkinson Recreation Centre and unfurled banners that said “F—k fossil fuel subsidies” and “Climate emergency — act like it.” (Contributed)
Group gathers on Highway 97 for climate demonstration in Kelowna

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
UPDATE: RCMP say drugs, alcohol involved in Highway 3 collision that killed Kelowna man

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission opens new thrift store on the Westside

Roughly 1,000 people gathered and protested COVID-19 health measures outside of the hospital on Sept. 1. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna bylaw officers hand out almost $4K in fines for health-order-breaching gatherings