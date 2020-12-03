Westside Salvation Army’s first dine out now on

Several West Kelowna and Peachland restaurants are participating in the Dine Out Day to fundraise for the Westside Salvation Army. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

The Westside Salvation Army is inviting residents to come out and dine at their favourite restaurants throughout the day to support them during this holiday season.

11 restaurants throughout West Kelowna and Peachland are participating in Rudolph’s Dine-Out Day. Residents can come to the participating restaurants, eat, and donate to the Salvation Army at the same time.

Lenetta Parry with the Westside Salvation Army said all the proceeds will go towards their Christmas Gifts of Hope program, which ensures that children and teens throughout the West Kelowna and Peachland wake up to something special on Christmas Day.

This year, Parry said they’re expecting to give out gifts to 300 children and teens, which is a significant increase in years past.

“It’s been a really challenging, I think everyone knows that,” she said.

“For us at the Westside Salvation Army, we had to close our thrift store for three months, we have fewer kettles out this season in the name of safety. We’re seeing fewer donations and an increase in need.

“We encourage those who can to donate. If you can’t, we understand.”

Parry said she wanted to say thank you to those who have already donated and to those who will throughout the day.

“The community’s been really generous and we just want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone.”

“Every donation makes a difference. We really appreciate the support. We’ve had the support of our restaurant and business community at a time when it’s been hard for them too and it’s a shining example of how the community is coming together to make Christmas magical.”

Participating restaurants include Friends Pub, Gasthaus on the Lake, Il Mercato Social Kitchen, Kekuli Cafe, Kelly O’Bryan’s West Kelowna, Murray’s Pizza, Neighbours Pub, Pizzamoreh, Starbucks (on Dobbin Road), Tim Hortons (all three West Kelowna locations), and Wings West Kelowna.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

