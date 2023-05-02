Much of the town has been on a boil water advisory since the November 2021 flood. Photo MCG

Westside water quality advisory issued for hundreds

Killiney and Westshore residents urged to boil water

Hundreds of Westside Road residents are under a precautionary water quality advisory.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has issued the advisory for all customers of the Westshore Estates and Killiney Beach water systems.

It affects approximately 289 Westshore properties and 295 Killiney properties.

“It’s the result of increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source due to high stream flows, particularly in areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire,” the RDCO said in a news release Tuesday, May 2.

As a precaution it’s recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly, boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute.

As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice and testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

RDCO provides water service to just over 1,100 connections in six service areas.

READ MORE: Parkers Cove residents evacuated due to flood risk on Westside

READ MORE: Man allegedly assaulted by youth at North Okanagan campground

