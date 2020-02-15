Wet’suwet’en nation supporters brandish signs on Kelowna pedestrian bridge

Voices from Kelowna continue to be heard in support of the Wet’suwet’en nation.
On Saturday afternoon, Wet’suwet’en supports and protesters of the ongoing Coastal GasLink (CGL) project in northern B.C. brandished their signs along the overpass bridge in Kelowna near Parkinson Recreation Centre.
Rallies and protests against the CGL are being held across the province, with numerous supporters already having gathered in Kelowna and the Okanagan.
Signs that read “No tar sands” and “no pipelines” were visible from drivers on Harvey Avenue throughout the afternoon.
The CGL pipeline protests have blocked numerous Canadian rail links after the RCMP issued Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.