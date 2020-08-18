Westbank First Nation distributed salmon among its community members for the fifth year on Tuesday, Aug. 18. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

WFN salmon distribution celebrates traditional food, community

Younger nation members are also taught how to clean, filet and preserve fish

Westbank First Nation (WFN) has been distributing salmon to its members in mid-August for the last five years to ensure they receive traditional food sources, and so younger generations can keep learning about how to process their own harvest.

The salmon was harvested by the Okanagan Nation Alliance, made up of the eight nations and bands in the Okanagan. The fish are then divided between the nations and distributed throughout each community. At WFN, approximately 150 families receive salmon every year.

This year, WFN distributed fish on Aug. 18.

The pandemic may have forced many to stay home, but community members still came out to the WFN youth centre one by one to pick up salmon for their families. Audrey Wilson, acting membership services manager for the nation, said this year is exciting as it’s the first time they set up cleaning and filleting stations.

“We’ve been doing this for over five years now… all we did before was hand them out, families took them home and they cleaned their fish,” she said.

“This is good because we at least get to see each other for a short time.”

She said she’s seen some changes in the amount of fish that come to the community, with last year being especially quiet.

“I think from last year, there was no salmon for any nation. It goes in spurts yearly, where sometimes it’s a slow run and the next year, we’re flourishing… we’re just hoping for better years moving forward.”

WFN’s youth and recreation manager Nicole Werstuik said salmon distribution days are important for the younger generation.

“We have lessons showing them how to fillet, cut into steaks, just so they know how to preserve and have sustainability for their families,” she said.

Werstuik herself took a few minutes to re-learn how to fillet salmon, which she hadn’t done in a few years but she said it’s important to learn it again and to teach it to younger generations so they can have more of an appreciation for their surroundings and their history.

READ: Westbank First Nation museum doing well despite increasing COVID-19 cases

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?
Next story
Crazy Creek Fire in Shuswap still burning out of control

Just Posted

WFN salmon distribution celebrates traditional food, community

Younger nation members are also taught how to clean, filet and preserve fish

UBCO unveils two-storey mural in downtown Kelowna

The mural was painted over five weeks by UBCO visual arts students

Computer courses for seniors start-up at Parkinson Activity Centre

Classes start Sept. 8

Man who went missing 31 years ago in Kelowna officially presumed dead

U.K. backpacker Charles Horvath-Allan went missing May 26, 1989

Mussel risk reminder issued in Shuswap after invasive species intercepted at inspection sites

10 mussel-fouled watercraft stopped so far this season in B.C.

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

Fire burning in hills above Skaha Lake in Penticton

The blaze is being reported above Heritage Hills near Eastside Road

VIDEO: Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

The incident occured on Aug. 13 during fatal Highway 1 closure

Volunteers in Penticton begin packaging seasonal food hampers

Salvation Army preparing for possible second wave of COVID-19 to affect December hampers

MP Gray: In your service

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray’s column

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

UPDATE: Kamloops RCMP peacefully apprehend distraught man from home

The police incident is unfolding in rural Kamloops

Most Read