Dynamite rolls are the third most popular item order in Kelowna so far this year, according to SkipTheDishes.

What do miso soup, butter chicken and dynamite rolls have in common?

According to SkipTheDishes, those are the top three items ordered in Kelowna so far this year.

If you have regular cravings for miso soup, butter chicken or dynamite rolls you aren’t alone.

According to data from SkipTheDishes, those are the top three items ordered in Kelowna so far this year.

Miso Soup took the top spot with more than 10,100 orders, followed by butter chicken with nearly 9,500 orders.

Dynamite rolls came in third place with 7,500 orders, but at six pieces per order that’s 45,000 individual rolls.

While those might be the most popular dishes, the largest single order in Kelowna was $575 and included seven baked apple pies, seven rotisserie chickens, five chocolate cakes, and a bunch of other yummy extras.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman, 24, faces life-altering injuries after being dragged 4 blocks by vehicle in Vancouver

Just Posted

Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna business has been charged for leaving garbage around Lake Okanagan Resort

Boil water notice rescinded for parts of West Kelowna

Westbank Centre residents along the Old Okanagan Highway can safely drink their water again

West Kelowna Warriors being sold back to BC Hockey League

Current owner Kim Dobranski said the sale back to the BCHL should be completed by the end of October

Police standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

A distraught man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon

Central Okanagan MP candidates put thousands into Facebook ads

Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr leads the pack with over $15,000 in ad spending according to a report

Competition shakes up for the Okanagan Mixoff

The Okanagan Mixoff takes place Nov. 7 in Kelowna

Woman, 24, faces life-altering injuries after being dragged 4 blocks by vehicle in Vancouver

A gofundme account says the woman will have to undergo multiple complex surgeries

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

VIDEO: Bear enjoying ‘Thanksgiving apple feast’ stops traffic in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

South Okanagan dangerous offender guilty plea struck down

Trial delayed again because Ronald Teneycke failed to elect his choice of trial

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

Most Read