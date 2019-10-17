What do miso soup, butter chicken and dynamite rolls have in common?

According to SkipTheDishes, those are the top three items ordered in Kelowna so far this year.

If you have regular cravings for miso soup, butter chicken or dynamite rolls you aren’t alone.

According to data from SkipTheDishes, those are the top three items ordered in Kelowna so far this year.

Miso Soup took the top spot with more than 10,100 orders, followed by butter chicken with nearly 9,500 orders.

Dynamite rolls came in third place with 7,500 orders, but at six pieces per order that’s 45,000 individual rolls.

While those might be the most popular dishes, the largest single order in Kelowna was $575 and included seven baked apple pies, seven rotisserie chickens, five chocolate cakes, and a bunch of other yummy extras.

