What do you want Kelowna to look like in 20 years?

City will host four events in September, encouraging the public to help with its long-term plan

Kelowna residents have a set of opportunities to have their say on the city’s 20-year growth plan.

Starting next week, the city will be hosting a series of exposition-like public consultation events which will give community members a chance to speak about transportation, parks, housing and future land use.

Those who attend will also get the chance to see details of the city’s 2040 growth scenario. They’ll also be entered into a draw to win one of five gift certificates from a local business in each of Kelowna’s five urban centers.

The series will help the city navigate through its Official Community Plan, Transportation Master Plan and 20-year Servicing Plan.

“We are continuing to use engagement formats and participatory feedback options to encourage as much input from our residents as possible,” said Kelowna’s department and planning manager Danielle Noble-Brandt, adding that the focus is on creating a health, livable and sustainable city.

Residents can make their voice heard on the following dates:

Thursday, Sept. 19

Kelowna Community Theatre

1375 Water Street

3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Rutland Boys and Girls Club

355 Hartman Road

11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Capital News Centre

4105 Gordon Drive

3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Orchard Park Mall

2271 Harvey Avenue

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.