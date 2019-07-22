7-Eleven wants to know your favourite wing flavour. (7-Eleven)

What kind of chicken wings do Canadians love the most? 7-Eleven is going to find out

Naked Pub-Style Wings or Dressed Wings?

7-Eleven is celebrating the upcoming National Wing Weekend (July 27-29) with a poll to find out Canada’s top chicken wing.

The contenders? The simple and classic Naked Pub-Style Wings or awesome sauced Dressed Wings.

Voting ends July 29, and every vote enters you for a chance to celebrate in style with a free wing delivery worth up to $25.

Winners who do not fall in a delivery area will receive a $25 7-Eleven gift card.

You can find out more about the contest and vote at 7-Eleven.ca/nationalwingweekend.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
