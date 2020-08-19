What to do with pets during the Mount Christie wildfire evacuation

The South Okanagan BC SPCA is on evacuation alert and cannot board animals

Residents and their pets living in the Heritage Hills area, about six kilometres from Okanagan Falls, were forced from their home on Tuesday (Aug. 17) due to the growing Mount Christie wildfire.

In the past when residents are evacuated from their homes they can usually take their pets to the closest BC SPCA for boarding. The non-profit provides a safe space for the animals, along with food and medication.

However, the South Okanagan BC SPCA is in an area that is under an evacuation alert, along with more than 3,000 other properties in Penticton.

Kelowna BC SPCA branch manager Sean Hogan says the South Okanagan shelter is currently working to load up all of the animals in their care and transport them to shelters in Kelowna, Vernon and the Shuswap.

“Right now the South Okanagan shelter is not a destination for boarding pets, who might have been evacuated due to the Mount Christie wildfire,” explained Hogan. “Kelowna is on stand-by to be the emergency hub if need be. Right now, it’s not necessary, but we have been through this before and we know the protocols.”

The branches across the Okanagan and Shuswap are supporting each other to ensure there is enough space available to care for all of their animals.

Residents who are looking for medication, food, boarding or advice for their pets during this time and are evacuated or facing an evacuation alert can call Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna.

Dr. Oz is offering free pet boarding to anyone who may have been forced from their home on Tuesday. He said, his staff is available to answer all questions and that medication and food are available at the clinic.

The Rose Valley vet is located at 112-2476 Westlake Road, West Kelowna.

The The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT)is also available to assist pets during wildfires.

If you are interested in fostering or hauling animals affected by the wildfire please go to the website and fill out the forms.

ALERT is made up of volunteers who are mobilized when local authorities request ALERT’s help and when Emergency Management BC’s Emergency Support Services is activated.

ALERT is located at 113-437 Martin Street in Penticton, and can be contacted by phone at 250-809-7152.

Preparing in advance will increase the likelihood that your pet remains safe and healthy during an emergency.

Your pet survival kit should include:

72-hour food supply including bowls and a can opener

72-hour water supply

Leash, harness, muzzle

Pet carrier

Medical/vaccination records, medication and veterinarian contact information – always keep copies of these in your grab ‘n go kit

ID tags and micro chip number

Blankets and toys

An X-pen if you have room

If your residence has been placed on an evacuation order, you’re asked to register at ess.gove.bc.ca or 199 Ellis Street in Penticton.

