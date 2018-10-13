What’s happening around Kelowna

Our social media squad is showcasing events around the city

Families were kept busy Friday and Saturday with all the events happening around Kelowna.

Pumpkin purchase

Pick up a perfect pumpkin at McMillan Farms with a corn maze and other activities for the whole family.

Live Music

Local bands will be jamming at the Tree Brewing Beer Institute until 8 p.m.

BreakOut West

If you don’t already have tickets, you’re too late for this one. Doc Willoughby’s Pub hosted The Whale and the Wolf last night. Live music is also happening tonight at a bunch of venues.

