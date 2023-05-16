(Capital News)

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for B.C. Interior

Environment Canada sent out alert on May 16

UPDATE: 4p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning has now ended. The region remains under a severe thunderstorm watch.

ORIGINAL: 2:15p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning with a chance of large hail was issued for a large portion of the B.C. Interior on the afternoon of May 16.

The storm is projected to move from the east of the Okanagan Valley through the Monashee Mountains, including Highway 33 from Kelowna to Rock Creek, Highway 97 and Highway 3 from Manning Park to Keremeos.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding of the creeks and pooling on roads around Kelowna.

Environment Canada is urging people to take shelter from the large hail, rain, winds and lightning that are likely to occur with the storm.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

For up to date weather information visit weather.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna, Kamloops, Merritt, Lytton set temperatures records

