‘Where the miracles live’: Shane Koyczan narrates powerful KGH Foundation video

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation has released a powerful video showcasing the stories of those that pass through its doors.
Narrated by Penticton-based spoken word artist Shane Koyczan, the two and a half minute video exhibits life: a hockey player, a young girl and her grandfather, a new mother and the hospital’s efforts in helping all of them.
“Life isn’t beautiful because it lasts forever, so time is where the miracles live.”
The video, called Where the Miracles Live, can be viewed below.
