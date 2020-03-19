Where to grab a Kelowna craft beer during COVID-19 crisis

Stumped on where to grab a craft beer? Well have no fear, Capital News is here to break down where to grab one.
Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, most businesses in Kelowna have closed their doors to customers. Fortunately, the brewing company’s in Kelowna know the importance of a cold beer during difficult times, so many have decided to accommodate your needs.
Now is a great time to stock up on beer and support your local breweries.
Red Bird Brewing Co.
Red Bird has stopped sit down visits but is selling six-packs from its tasting room on Richter. The popular brewing company is also fancying the idea of home delivery in the near future.
Kind Brewing – West Kelowna
The West Kelowna brewery is still selling beer on a take-out basis. The brewery has a selection of 13 beers on hands and will also be exchanging all growlers for new ones no matter the brand.
We have made the decision to move to beer sales only to be proactive about the health of our community. All of our events have been cancelled for the time being as we promote social distancing. This is a critical step to ensure we are proactively doing our part in our community. Now is a great time to stock up in beer to still support your local breweries! We have a selection of 13 beers to take home with you. We will also be exchanging all growlers for new ones no matter the brand. As a community we can come together to flatten the curve and once this is all over come together at Kind for a beer!
“We have made the decision to move to beer sales only to be proactive about the health of our community,” reads a statement from Kind Brewing.
“As a community we can come together to flatten the curve and once this is all over come together at Kind for a beer.”
Tree Brewing
Tree Brewing’s lounge is closed until further notice, but will still be selling beer, including filling growlers and individual cans. In addition, the kitchen is still open selling pizza and sandwiches for take-out.
💥NEW Tree Brewing Season Pass Mixer Pack coming to a store near you. Featuring the return of Mellow Moon 🍍 Pineapple Hefeweizen, 🏌️ Mulligan Lager, Kelowna Pilsner and Thirsty Beaver Amber Ale. 🍻🌲 . . . #thebestthingsinlifearetree #TreeBrewing #beer #pineapple #thirsty #tallcan #Hefeweizen #MulliganLager #thirstybeaver #pilsner #seasonpass #mixerpack #craftbeer #473ml #bcbeer
Rustic Reel
Rustin Reel has ceased on-site operations but is still selling beer through online purchases. Pre-filled growlers can be purchased by email at sales@rusticreel.com and can be picked up daily between 5 and 6 p.m. on site. Credit card is the only method of payment accepted.
Well folks, it is what it is….. sigh…. We are closing our doors for now. Will keep you all posted on when we will reopen. In the meantime, we will be taking growler fill orders (in newly purchased Rustic Reel growlers) via sales@rusticreel.com, and open for pick-ups of these orders between 5-6pm daily. Thanks for your understanding. ♥️
