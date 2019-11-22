CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie, left, and former CFL All Star Calgary Stampeder Jon Cornish, right, walk with the Grey Cup and members of the Lord Strathcona’s Horse while celebrating the arrival of the Grey Cup during the CFL’s Grey Cup week in Calgary, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol)

Where to watch the Grey Cup this Sunday in Kelowna

Find out where the best place to enjoy 107th Grey Cup come kick off Sunday at 3 p.m.

The 107th Grey Cup will take over Calgary this weekend, and in Kelowna the Canadian Football League championship will gather fans from across the Okanagan.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will battle for CFL supremacy on Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Kelowna sports bars, pubs and restaurants will battle for customer loyalties with various celebrations, specials and give-aways during the Grey Cup.

Great Canadian Brew House:

  • $5 and $8 drinks
  • $6 food options
  • Prize giveaways
  • Reservations recommended

Dakoda’s Sports Bar:

  • Prize giveaways
  • Drink specials

Boston Pizza:

  • Prize giveaways and draws
  • Daily drink specials

Brandt’s Creek Neighbourhood Pub:

  • $13 jugs of draught beer
  • 45 cent wings starting at 3 p.m.

Wings (West Kelowna):

  • Half price wings
  • Happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Daily drink specials

The 107th Grey Cup starts Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.

Most Read