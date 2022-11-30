Whether in-person or online, be alert when holiday shopping: Kelowna RCMP

An increase in break and enters and theft has the Kelowna RCMP urging shoppers and businesses to be alert as the holiday season approaches.
“The month of December has traditionally been a busy time for theft whether that is within a business, from a front porch, or from a vehicle,” said Ryan Watters, communications advisor, Kelowna RCMP.
Police are reminding the public, that when shopping, to put purchases in the trunk of their vehicle and park in a well-lit area.
”Thieves generally target vehicles with packages, backpacks, or other valuables that are visible from the outside,” explained Watters. “It typically takes a thief less than 30 seconds to break into a vehicle.”
If you are shopping online, consider sending packages to a work address, or where someone can receive them, and avoid leaving packages waiting outside your home.
Business owners are encouraged to keep the interior, front and rear entrances well-lit, and ensure alarms are in good working order. Keeping advertising and merchandise out of windows can also help in preventing theft.
RCMP highly recommends retail businesses use a digital video recording system, as video and photographs can be useful in investigations and are a proven deterrent.
