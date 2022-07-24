A file photo shows Whistler Village, where a fatal shooting occurred July 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

A file photo shows Whistler Village, where a fatal shooting occurred July 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 arrested in brazen daytime shooting in middle of Whistler

Whistler RCMP responded to shots fired near Sundial Hotel shortly before 12:30 p.m.

B.C.’s homicide and anti-gang units are investigating a daytime shooting in Whistler Sunday (July 24) that left two people dead.

Whistler RCMP say they responded to a report of shots fired outside the Sundial Hotel at 12:19 p.m. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., which investigates organized crime and gangs in the province, says it was called to the scene at about the same time.

Just before 1 p.m., Whistler Blackcomb took to Twitter to say its Fitzsimmons Express and Whistler Village Gondola were on standby with no estimated time of them being back up and running.

Social media was flooded with photos and videos around the same time, including one video posted to Twitter that shows a man lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood. RCMP have since confirmed one person died at the scene and a second soon succumbed to their injuries at the Whistler Medical Clinic.

Another two people were arrested. RCMP have not released their identities, or whether the shooting was related to ongoing gang conflict. They did however find a burned out car in the same area, which may be connected.

RCMP say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Whistler Blackcomb tweeted that it will be closing for the remainder of the day “out of respect for all those impacted.” Its staff members are working to allow any guests who were stuck on the mountain down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsShootingWhistler

Previous story
Rogers pursuing deal with competitors to juggle 911 calls in case of outage

Just Posted

There is nothing left of a family’s van near Brenda Mine this Sunday. (Twitter)
Van erupts in flames near Brenda Mine

The photo finish shows Canada taking gold in the men’s 4x100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon July 15-25, 2022 (World Athletics photo finish)
Kelowna’s Jerome Blake sprints to victory with team Canada

Over the past 12 years, the RDCO has engaged with local Indigenous syilx communities in the dual naming of select regional park trails. (Photo/RDCO)
New policy could mean new names for Central Okanagan parks

The Okanagan Sun started its 2022 B.C. Football Conference season Saturday, July 23, in Nanaimo, scoring a lopsided 50-19 win over the host Vancouver Island Raiders. (Chase Johnston photo)
Okanagan Sun roll over Raiders