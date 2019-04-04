White powder found at Kelowna’s airport not harmful

White powder was discovered yesterday at the airport

White powder found in a baggage carousel at Kelowna’s airport has been deemed non-harmful.

At about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a white powder was reported on a baggage carousel in the arrivals area, said airport communications officer Jessica Hewitt. Emergency crews responded to the incident.

There was no risk to passengers, and the airport continued to operate as normal, she said. It was later determined that substance was non-harmful.

