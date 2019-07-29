White Team claims W in 5th annual Lake Country Tennis Club tourney

The annual club tournament saw 28 players compete for the title

Lake Country’s Tennis Club held its fifth annual Team Tennis Tournament on Sunday, and the weather provided the most favourable conditions.

Twenty-eight players broke into four teams, the Blue, Red, Green and White team. Each team was comprised of seven tennis stars ready to compete in a round-robin style competition, including men’s doubles, ladies doubles and mixed.

Each matchup contributed to the overall score, just like the Davis Cup, said the Lake Country Tennis Club in a statement.

“Team Blue, led by captain Craig Leduchowski, took off like a freight train into an early lead and looked unstoppable,” the statement said. “They seemed to be dominating all their matches.”

But the White team “caught fire” and quickly scaled their way to the top.

With eight matches won for the day, Team White claimed victory, thanks to the efforts of its stars; Derek Turvey, Ian McHarg, Marnie Perrier, Kathy Walraven, Kevin Smith, Ben Smith and Lyn Smith.

“I’d like to congratulate our whole team today,” team captain Turvey said. “I’ve never seen these guys play so well and the competition was extremely stiff.”

The players offered their grateful thanks to John and Linda Smith for organizing the tournament and hosting the wrap-up banquet that followed.

