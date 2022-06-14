Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Vernon

It was dark out when Bre Bloor heard the sound of water Monday night. Shining a flashlight out the door of her RV, all she could see was a lake under her stairs.

The Whitevale resident is one of several who didn’t get much sleep as water from a nearby creek poured over Whitevale Road and into their yards.

The road was impassible overnight and remains closed Tuesday, June 14.

While Bloor has only lived in Whitevale for a year, her friend in a house on the same property knew localized flooding sometimes takes place.

“She’s never seen it this bad, she’s lived here for 10 years and never seen it come up this high.”

Friends showed up in the early morning with sandbags and managed to divert the water substantially.

“It’s the worst ever, according to locals, even worse than 2017,” said one friend lending a hand.

The Village of Lumby activated its Emergency Operations Centre June 14 due to localized flooding in the area. The City of Enderby made the same move a day prior.

The Lumby Campground and parts of the Salmon Trail are closed.

Sandbagging stations have been set up at the parking lot across from the Curling Rink, the entrance to the Salmon Trail and at 172 Whitevale Rd.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high stream advisory for the Okanagan, including Mission Creek and tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas.

