Who doesn’t love wine, riding a bike and food?

Take a bike tour in Lake Country and enjoy a good story from a few storytellers

Two storytellers will be sharing their stories at a Lake Country winery following a pop-up dinner and a bike tour.

Arrive at Claremont Ranch Organics at 1 p.m. August 18 for a fully supported three-hour guided bike tour of Lake Country by Gord Hotchkiss and Giro Okanagan (this is an easy ride, just 16 km with two fairly gentle climbs) for Sourced: a pop up dinner, by Paisley Notebook, according to Eventbrite.

The experience including a few farm stops along the way to give you some clues for the surprise menu that awaits, a little history about the agriculture in this region, plus a winery stop at Ex Nihilo.

The dinner features an intimate long table amongst Claremont Ranch Organics’ pear orchard, the four-course menu by Aman Dosanj is inspired by the seasons, as well as Molly and Matt, the host organic farmers.

Details can be found through Eventbrite. Tickets are $180 which does not include the bike rental.

