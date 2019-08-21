Who let the dogs out: Only 17 days until Kelowna’s 2nd annual mud race for pups

This year will be bigger and better than last year, organizers say

The second annual Dirty Mutter obstacle course race will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (Dirty Mutter)

There are only 17 days left to register your pooch in the second annual Dirty Mutter race.

The 2018 inaugural event was a total hit, organizer Rhonda Laturnus said. Last year’s race exceeded their $10,000 goal, raising a total of $12,245 for Paws it Forward.

This year, organizers Laturnus and Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc.’s Dustyn Baulkham have raised the bar. They’re looking to raise $20,000 for the non-profit dog rescue charity at the Sept. 8 event.

“This year is going to be so much better than last year and last year was a huge success,” Results 4 Life Fitness Inc. owner Laturnus said, noting 2018 saw more than 100 puppy participants.

The event, which takes place on Laturnus’ property on Black Mountain, will boast obstacles for pups and their people to tackle and she said there will be no shortage of mud.

“We had a big water slide last year, which was fine,” she said. “But this year, we have one that’s three times bigger.”

The 2.5-kilometre course has been expanded to cover the majority of Laturnus’ property and she said there will be lots of things to see and do for everyone.

Vendors will be on-site providing hamburgers, hot dogs and more. Vets and groomers will also be on-site to ensure pups are healthy and gorgeous—especially after a fun-filled day of rolling in the mud.

The event, Laturnus said, was inspired by an online video she saw from Europe. When she, an obstacle racer herself, brought the idea to her friend Baulkham, they decided to give it a go in the name of charity.

“And it was fantastic,” she said. “Each year we’re growing and making it bigger and better.”

“We wanted to create an event that encourages participants to have fun, get outside and get really muddy with their furry friend,” Baulkham said on the website.

All participants will receive a swag bag including a T-shirt and spiffy bandana for your four-legged-friends.

Registration is $59 and additional humans are $39 or $29 for children.

The Dirty Mutter race will follow the third annual Black Mountain Cub Crawl. The obstacle race designed for kids between six and 14 raises funds for the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club. Last year, more than $1,100 was raised to support Pink Shirt Day and the goal has been upped to $5,000 for the Sept. 7, 2019, event.

Volunteers are still needed for the race weekend, Laturnus said. Anyone interested in lending a hand can contact her at dirtymutter.com or by calling 250-215-7120.

