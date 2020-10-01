Who’s running in the B.C. election in Kelowna-Mission?

A list and short bio of all candidates vying for election in Kelowna-Mission

Nominations close Oct. 2 and the ballot for the Kelowna-Mission riding is beginning to fill up with a roster of candidates to choose from in the 2020 B.C. election.

Below is a brief description of each candidate, ordered alphabetically by last name, who has been officially announced by their party as the nominee for Kelowna-Mission.

Renee Merrifield – BC Liberal Party

Renee Merrifield will attempt to retain the BC Liberals seat in the legislature for Kelowna-Mission in her first foray into provincial politics.

This is Merrifield’s second attempt at local office, after failing to win the Kelowna-Lake Country nomination for the federal Conservative Party in 2019.

Currently, Merrifield is the CEO of local development company Troika and has been named one of Canada’s top 100 most powerful women three years in a row by the Women’s Executive Network.

Amanda Poon – BC Green Party

Amanda Poon will run for the BC Greens in Kelowna-Mission.

Poon is currently an analyst with Interior Health and she serves as the president of the Knox Mountain Neighbourhood Association.

She also volunteers with various organizations in Kelowna, including the Welcome Inn Shelter and the Coldest Night of the Year event.

Krystal Smith – BC NDP

Krystal Smith will look to take her experience from her more than a decade of behind-the-scenes political roles to the ballot in Kelowna-Mission.

Smith has spent time working on the campaign of federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Vancouver mayor and former MP Kennedy Stewart. She also previously served as the BC NDP’s regional representative for the Central Interior Okanagan.

Currently, Smith works as a ministerial assistant for the province with the Ministry of Citizens’ Services.

RIDING MAP:

Map of the Kelowna-Mission riding. (Elections BC)

BC Votes 2020election

