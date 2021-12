The unmanned boat was spotted near La Casa Cottages

The boat was spotted at noon heading north. (Chrystine Weninger image)

A houseboat was spotted floating without a captain on Okanagan Lake Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 21.

Residents living near La Casa Cottages in Kelowna spotted the boat and claimed it appeared to not be anchored.

The boat is reportedly heading north and its owner is not known at this time.

