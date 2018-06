The water park will be at City Park Beach

Summer family fun has officially arrived, Wibit has reopened in Kelowna.

The outdoor adventure park will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week at City Park Beach.

All Wibit water parks will be attended by staff to ensure all users safety. Life jackets are mandatory for all ages and swimming abilities.

