Wife of slain Kelowna man cried out for him to stop fighting

Waylon Percy Jackson initiated and escalated the violent conflict that ended his life two years ago, jurors in the second degree murder trial were told Monday.

Naomi Foureyes was in a common law relationship with Jackson, and they were planning for the baby shower of their youngest of two children March 11, 2016.

In testimony rendered during cross examination Wednesday, Foureyes told jurors that the accused, Chad Alphonse, was an irritation to Jackson and another friend who was at their house that night.

“Chad was teasing Waylon and Tyson … saying they were macho guys and putting his arms around them,” said defence lawyer Terry La Liberté. “It was not violent — he was just bugging them.”

Foureyes agreed that was the case.

She also agreed that Alphonse’s behaviour may not have been violent, but it was so grating that one friend left the house and Jackson had to be reminded on multiple occasions to keep his cool.

“Waylon wasn’t reacting because he was mature?” asked La Liberté.

“Yes,” said Foureyes.

“But you had to say, ‘calm down, calm down?” he asked.

“Yes,” said Foureyes. “(Jackson) was a patient person.”

Defence then asked how long it would take Jackson before he hit people over the head with a steel chair.

“Probably until he’s intoxicated,” Foureyes said.

She testified earlier that, other than herself, everyone who was at her house that night was intoxicated. So much so, that the plan to decorate for the baby shower planned for the next day fell to the wayside.

She and Jackson had gone to their bedroom to sleep when they heard a conflict downstairs between Jackson and her sister.

Jackson then got up and went downstairs to intervene.

“When you came downstairs he was pounding him,” said La Liberté.

Foureyes again agreed. She said that Jackson then started hitting the Alphonse over the head with the chair, two to three times.

“Stop you’re going to kill him,” she yelled out, jurors heard.

Then Jackson got up and started to walk toward her.

Alphonse said he was walking toward her and their infant daughter.

“He looked like he wanted to say something,” she said.

La Liberte offered an alternate theory. He directed Alphonse’s attention to photos of the counter at her house, where a machete shaped knife was sitting.

He asked if it was possible he was walking toward that knife, which Alphonse said he’d shown “the boys” earlier in the night.

Alphonse said that she didn’t believe that to be the case. Regardless, Jackson didn’t make it to either destination.

Before he got to her Foureyes said that Alphonse fatally stabbed Jackson with a red-and-blue folding knife that he had on him at the time of his arrest.

Jackson suffered several wounds from the altercation, including an “S” shaped slash on his shoulder and two stab wounds under his left arm.

Jurors previously heard that Jackson was found in a sitting position, leaning against kitchen cupboards slumped to the left. He was not wearing a shirt and his eyes were open.

Crown counsel David Grabavac said that one of the wounds did not cause significant damage, but one entered his chest cavity, punctured through the upper lobe of his lung and sliced through the left ventricle of the heart.

Not long after, Alphonse was found by RCMP wearing no shoes and no jacket carrying a knife with Jackson’s DNA on it and a BlackBerry phone.