Gloria Anne Miller, wife of DCT Chambers Trucking founder David Chambers, is missing following a dive near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Facebook photo)

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallart

The wife of Vernon trucking magnate David Chambers is missing in Mexico.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday morning diving near Puerto Vallarta.

Family members have flown to Mexico to help with a search for Miller.

Global Affairs Canada were aware of the situation Friday.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family of Gloria Anne Miller in Canada and Mexico during this difficult time,” said spokesperson Philip Hannan. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends anxiously waiting for news.”

Hannan said Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Puerto Vallarta.

The family could not be reached for comment.

Chambers is the owner of DCT Chambers Trucking Ltd.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Minimum wage increase hampers Okanagan fruit growers
Next story
B.C. Indigenous leader’s illegal fishing trial delayed yet again

Just Posted

West Kelowna wants public input on farm worker housing

Survey launched to gauge reaction to proposed changes to the rules

Missing Kelowna youth found

Giselle Roberts was found in Kelowna

Kelowna man accused of killing wife, children yet to enter plea

Forman could enter that plea at the March 15 court date that was set Thursday,

Feature Friday: Living the Olympic experience

UBC Okanagan athletic therapist working for the Canadian men’s hockey team in South Korea.

Political commentator weighs in on pipelines and pinots

Chantal Hébert has seen her fair share of political tumult.

Your Feb. 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Here’s what you need to know about Chinese New Year

2018 is the year of the dog and your birth year is said to determine your personality

B.C. Indigenous leader’s illegal fishing trial delayed yet again

Charge against Chief Robert Gladstone equated to ‘arresting a Catholic priest for giving communion’

Minimum wage increase hampers Okanagan fruit growers

No consultation for implementation of wage changes

Felon arrested in hallway of Princeton courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallart

Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Kevin Brown is accused in the 2006 murder of a man in Eckville, Alberta

13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Special counsel alleges illegal meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election

Most Read