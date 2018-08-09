Photo: BC Wildfire Service twitter

UPDATE Wildfire 24 kilometers west of West Kelowna

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

Update 4:43 p.m.

BC Wildfire is responding to the approximately 30 hectare wildfire with air tankers, helicopter support, ground crews and heavy equipment.

The fire is considered out of control, however BC Wildfire is responding in full force, however they expect the fire to grow due to the aggressive fire behaviour.

Original

BC Wildfire Service is now assessing a new wildfire burning on Gottfriedsen Mountain, 24 kilometers west of West Kelowna and 8 kilometers north of Highway 97.

No structures are threatened at this time.

