UPDATE: Manary Creek wildfire reaches 25 hectares

Update 9:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service says the Manary Creek wildfire is now estimated at 25 hectares.

It is characterized as out of control.

UPDATE – The Manery Creek wildfire (K51089) is now estimated to be 25 ha in size. Further updates will be provided when necessary. #BCWildfire #Cawston #Similkameen — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 25, 2019

—-

BC Wildfire Service Crews are on the scene of a three hectare wildfire, about 14 kilometres southeast of Cawston.

The fire is burning on the west face of Mount Kobau, adjacent to Highway 3 in the Similkameen. The fire is in the same region as the 2018 Snowy Mountain fire, which consumed more than 2,000 hectares.

Six ground crew, an air-tanker, and a helicopter are working to douse the fire, says fire information officer Taylor MacDonald.

The wildfire is believed to be caused by lightning.

More to come.

