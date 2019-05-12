A fire is burning in the hills on the south side of the South Thompson River, across from Rivershore Estates on May 12, 2019. (Kate Potter)

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

  • May. 12, 2019 3:25 p.m.
  • News

—Kamloops This Week

Crews are fighting a wildfire just east of Kamloops, in the hills near Hook Road, across the South Thompson River from Rivershore Estates.

The fire broke out at about 1 p.m. and grew fast, with BC Wildfire Service crews arriving with aircraft, which is spreading retardant in the area.

Drops from the air are continuing as of 2:45 p.m., with no structures yet affected, though there are homes nearby. Dallas Drive west of Hook Road is closed to traffic.

READ MORE: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The Pritchard Fire Department has also been called out as it appears the blaze is east of City of Kamloops limits.

It is not know yet how the fire started, nor how large it has become as of 2:45 p.m.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops
Next story
Wounded Warrior’s Day at Oyama Zipline Adventure Park raises close to $25,000

Just Posted

Kootnekoff: Major employment standards change introduced in B.C.

The British Columbia government recently tabled Bill 8, Employment Standards Amendment Act,… Continue reading

Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: A bright and sunny Mother’s Day

Temperatures in the mid 20s and scattered clouds are expected regionwide.

West Kelowna Warriors’ off-season continues, sign Delta prospect

Defenceman Nick Ardanaz will join the Warriors for the upcoming season

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Weekend starts with sun, high temps

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and highs of 29 C Saturday

B.C.-wide tuition waiver gives former foster kids a chance at post-secondary education

Free schooling, extra support services help — but should the government offer even more?

Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province

Okanagan College Aboriginal planner wins national honour

Marilyn Alexis from Vernon campus honoured for leadership excellence

Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts Spring Fling tournament

A fun social tournament kicked off the club’s season

Summerland winery offers custom coffee blend

Madam’s Roast a collaboration between Dirty Laundry Vineyard and Backyard Beans

Okanagan Elks Club hosting first RibFest

Finger-licking, lip-smacking rib heaven coming to Vernon Army Camp in July

UPDATED: Sheds, trailer destroyed in Okanagan fire

Two sheds and a fifth wheel go up in smoke Sunday morning in Spallumcheen; fire not suspicious

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The fire has grown to 260 hectares in size as of Sunday morning

Most Read