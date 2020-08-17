A wildfire, estimated at four hectares in size, was discovered burning northeast of Craigellachie on Aug. 16, 2020. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie off of Highway 1

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

A wildfire is burning northeast of Craigellachie.

Believed to have been lightning caused, the fire, located in an unpopulated area about 9.3 kilometres north of Highway 1, was discovered on Sunday, Aug. 16.

As of noon on Monday, Aug. 17, the fire was estimated at four hectares in size and classified as “out of control.”

Fire information officer Gagan Lidhran with the Kamloops Fire Centre described the blaze as a surface fire with visible open flame. She said 20 BC Wildfire Service personnel were working on the attack with air tankers and a helicopter. No structures were threatened by the blaze.

Read more: Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C. as temperature records have tumbled

Read more: Fire sparked in North Okanagan human caused

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keremeos firefighters called to truck and camper fire
Next story
Heat warning for Okanagan, thunderstorm watch for Shuswap

Just Posted

RCMP request residents stay away from Central Okanagan search sites

‘Please remain away from our search areas and allow our trained teams to do their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible’

Recovery mission on Okanagan Lake for swimmer presumed drowned

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for the body of a man off Tug Boat Beach

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man on KVR trail

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

West Kelowna firefighters rescue injured hiker

Fire rescue, BC Ambulance called to trail near Riesling Place shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Local governments call on Okanagan boaters to keep wakes low in shallow water

Conclusion of study finds power boats can disturb lake bottom in water up to 8 metres deep

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

The new safety protocol is effective as of Monday, Aug. 17

Summerland churches open doors to provide study spaces

Spaces will be available four days a week for up to 30 university students

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie off of Highway 1

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

Summerland student receives master’s degree in theoretical physics

Sacha Perry-Fagant has been studying at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Dyer:The BC Step Code

Research indicates Canada could replace 100% of power from dams with solar, using only 13% of the land

Not guilty plea entered in North Okanagan murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

Most Read