TNRD

Wildfire burning south of Merritt prompts evacuation alerts

The Juliet Creek wildfire, also known as Murray Lake, is 47 km south of Merritt

The Juliet Creek wildfire located 47 kilometres south of Merritt is burning at 600 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The number is expected to be updated today, with the increase in wildfire activity, the service’s Twitter said.

Currently, there is an evacuation alert in place for the Murray Lake area which includes all properties bordering Murray Lake through the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

More information on evacuation alerts can be found on the TNRD’s website.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Just Posted

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every week, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar recap popular stories

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Okanagan

The warning includes Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Wildfire north of Okanagan Connector experiences growth overnight

Crews are working to contain a wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain, west of West Kelowna

Lake Country Special Olympian takes home silver

Shameera Rosal competed in the event, July 31 to Aug. 4 in Nova Scotia

Randy Bachman ‘rocks the lake’

Former Guess Who and BTO frontman performs in Kelowna at the Rock The Lake festival

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Storm not an impact on Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos

Thunderstorm that came through the Similkameen Saturday morning has had no impact on Snowy Mtn. fire

Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria’s City Hall

Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Wildfire crews focus efforts on north and south flanks of fire near Keremeos

Crews are currently assessing the size and behaviour of the Snowy Mountain wildfire

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

Canadian officials have insisted Ottawa hasn’t been sidelined during the U.S.-Mexico discussions

Crash reported after plane stolen from Seattle airport

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had ‘conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers’

Most Read