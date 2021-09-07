(Black Press Media file)

Wildfire-caused water quality advisory lifted for some Westside Road properties

Upper Fintry advisory rescinded, do not consume notice still in place for Killiney Beach

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a water quality advisory for customers of the Upper Fintry, Shalal Road, Valley of the Sun water system in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

The advisory, affecting around 150 properties, has been in effect since Aug. 8 following a power outage and firefighting efforts on the White Rock Lake wildfire. The system has now been flushed and bacterial tests are negative, in accordance with Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality.

A water quality advisory remains in place for the Westshore Estates water system, also due to issues caused by the wildfire.

The RDCO recommends those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute or as a safe alternative, use bottled or distilled water.

A do not consume notice remains in effect for 295 customers on the Killiney Beach water system due to wildfire damage. Residents in that area should only use bottled or distilled water, or water provided by the RDCO at the filling station at the corner of Westside Road and Firwood Road. While the water is not fit for consumption, it is OK to use for household cleaning, bathing and flushing toilets.

For more information on the RDCO’s water systems, visit rdco.com/water or contact engineering services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

