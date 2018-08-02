Wildfire crews combat hotspots at Okanagan Mountain Park

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Updated: 11 a.m. Aug. 2

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is still mapped at 1,370 hectares, despite an increase of hotspots with winds last night, said fire information officer Brenna Ward.

Helicopters are dropping buckets on the fire this morning, she said.

“We do have 32 personnel on site today,” she said. “There hasn’t been enough growth or anything like that where it’s got new perimeters. It’s all in the predetermined perimeters.”

Original:

The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park is lighting up the night sky.

The blaze continues to burn out-of-control across an estimated 1,370 hectares — more than double the size it was last week— and is not responding to fire suppression efforts.

“We will see winds remain light over the next few days and temperatures will decrease,” read BC Wildfire’s latest update on the fire. “However, with instability in the forecast, be prepared for some gusty conditions at times.”

BC Wildfire noted that even though fires within the complex seem inactive, resources are being downsized and some fire equipment is getting demobilized, these fires will still produce smoke.

The perimeters of these wildfires are being mopped-up and any smoke that does appear will be from fuels burning well within the middle.

Challenges do persist and ground crews continue to work in extreme temperatures with no shade. The steep and rocky terrain is proving to add an element of difficulty, which makes travelling by foot a slow and tedious process.

READ MORE: FIRE MORE THAN DOUBLES

They also struggled with human interference.

“The BC Wildfire Service response to the wildfires near Kelowna is being impacted by boaters on Okanagan Lake. Stay clear of helicopters and skimmers. It is dangerous and hazardous to boaters and our staff when boaters get too close,” BC Wildfire Service said in an update on their website

“It stops us from doing our job and puts your communities at risk. The lake is large enough to accommodate our air operations and weekend fun. Support our crews by staying clear of wildfire response operations.”

The fire was discovered July 17 after a lightning storm.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The fires in Okanagan Mountain Park continue to burn. - Sandy Baldwin/Capital News

Previous story
UBCO study shows smoking can affect breastfeeding habits
Next story
Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Just Posted

Wildfire crews combat hotspots at Okanagan Mountain Park

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Popular Kelowna waterfront pub is closing its doors

Rose’s Waterfront Pub is closing Sept. 30

Rockets’ Korczak named to Team Canada roster

Blueliner Kaedan Korczak one of 22 players who will wear Maple Leaf for Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Crawford area road construction underway

Roadwork to facilitate Kelowna Integrated Water Project

Campers evacuated due to Mabel fire

Monte Lake triples in size, crews battling several other blazes

Bastion Mountain Fire north of Salmon Arm under control

Crews holding fire southeast of Sicamous as well, rapattack deployed to Bastion Point

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

Okanagan real estate market cools off

The Okanagan Mainland Real Estate Board is reporting that sales are down 23 per cent

Nearly 100 firefighters battle Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get blaze under control

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. Lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Ogopogo club dominates home meet

Local swimmers win multiple medals, set records at annual invitational at H2O

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Most Read