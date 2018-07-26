The fires in Okanagan Mountain Park continue to burn, Wednesday night. - Kathy Michaels/Capital News

Wildfire crews face challenges with Okanagan Mountain Park terrain

Crews are working with BC Parks to develop a strategy for the fires

Other than the fires burning in Okanagan Mountain Park, BC Wildfire Service doesn’t expect further growth on any wildfires in the area, said Glen Burgess, incident commander with BC Wildfire Service in a press conference Thursday.

Final evacuation alerts were rescinded yesterday for the Central Okanagan.

Wildfire crews continue to battle wildfire near Narmada, as they face rocky terrain, and they’re working with BC Parks to develop a strategy for the park fires, Burgess said.

“We have a lot of resources committed, we’re continuing with mop up working on these fires and we’re reallocating resources between fires as we see fit,” he said.

Firefighters are currently living in tents at their base in West Kelowna.

“It’s quite a small little city when you think about it, with 300 plus people working here,” Burgess said.

A fire was also reported shortly after 3 p.m. near Antlers Beach south of Peachland.

Noelle Kekula, fire information officer, said wildfire crews found a piece of unburned fuel. As the Mount Eneas wildfire burned through fields, it left behind patches of fuel that have potential to rekindle, she said.

The Goode Creek fire in Okanagan Mountain Park, which is one of three fires burning in the park, has not grown in size.

Mount Eneas remains at 1,793 hectares.

